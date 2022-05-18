logo
Breaking News
  

State Dept. Launches 'Conflict Observatory' To Document Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
conflictobservatory may18 lt

The U.S. State Department has announced the launch of a "Conflict Observatory" program to document alleged war crimes and other atrocities perpetrated by Russia during their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The program encompasses the documentation, verification, and dissemination of open-source evidence regarding the actions of Russia's forces during President Putin's brutal war of choice," the State Department said in a press release Tuesday.

The Conflict Observatory will analyze and preserve publicly and commercially available information, including satellite imagery and information shared via social media, consistent with international legal standards, for use in ongoing and future accountability mechanisms. This includes maintaining rigorous chain-of-custody procedures for future civil and criminal legal processes under appropriate jurisdictions.

The Observatory's reports and analyses will be published on the ConflictObservatory.org website.

The State Department says it has earmarked $6 million to invest in this is program, adding that future funding is expected from the European Democratic Resilience Initiative (EDRI).

In March, the White House announced at least $320 million in funds for EDRI to bolster democratic resilience, advance anti-corruption efforts, and promote respect for human rights in Ukraine and its region.

This new Conflict Observatory program is part of a range of U.S. government efforts at both national and international levels designed to ensure future accountability for Russia's horrific actions, the State Department said.

The program is being launched in collaboration with Esri, a leading geographic information systems company, Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab, the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative, and PlanetScape Ai.

Meanwhile, Mariupol's massive Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's last stronghold in the south eastern port city, has apparently fell to Russian forces as nearly thousand Ukrainian soldiers who were holding out there were evacuated to Russian-controlled territory.

3,752 civilians have been killed and 4,062 others injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The UN agency estimates that the actual number of casualties is considerably higher.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
TJX Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Target Stock Falls As Profit Came In Well Below Expectations
The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said its first-quarter pretax profit margin and earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis, exceeded its plans even though sales were slightly below planned range. Adjusted pretax margin was 9.4%, excluding a 1.9 percentage point charge related to a write-down of the...
Apple Delays 'three Days A Week In Office' Plan; Urges Staff To Wear Masks
Apple Inc. is delaying its latest plan to ask employees to come back to the office three days a week, but will continue with its plan of two days in office a week, Bloomberg reported. Citing an internal memo, the report also said the tech major is again requiring its staff to wear masks in common spaces, meeting rooms, hallways, and elevators, as well as at 100 US stores.
FDA Urges Increased Imports Of Infant Formula To Meet Shortage
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has urged infant formula manufacturers to import infant formula products to the United States to meet the ongoing severe supply shortage. In order to further increase the availability of infant formula in the country, while protecting the health of infants, the regulator announced a guidance outlining increased flexibilities for the global manufacturers
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap