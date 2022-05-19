Biden Set To Tour South Korea And Japan

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will embark on a tour of South Korea and Japan. This will be his first trip as President to the Indo-Pacific.

Air Force One carrying the President will depart Anchorage, Alaska, en route South Korean capital Seoul at 8:30 PM ET.

"On this trip, he'll have the opportunity to reaffirm and reinforce two vital security alliances, to deepen two vibrant economic partnerships, to work with two fellow democracies to shape the rules of the road for the 21st century, and to thank his allies in Korea and Japan for their remarkable and in some ways unexpected contributions to the effort to support Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing.

He told reporters that "this trip is going to put on full display President Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy" on security and economics, and energy, and investment in infrastructure.

In South Korea, Biden will meet with the newly inaugurated President Yoon Suk-yeol, who campaigned on the platform of strengthening the U.S.-Korea alliance and on improving relations between Korea and Japan.

Biden will engage with technology and manufacturing leaders in Korea who are investing in billions in the United States.

He will meet American and Korean troops and consult on the challenge posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

In Japan, President Biden will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet members.

The two leaders will consult on the broad and deep economic relationship between the two countries, as well as on a range of regional and global security issues, according to the White House. The two leaders will also cover North Korea as well as a number of other security issues both in the Indo-Pacific and more broadly around the world.

Biden and Kishida will also be able to compare notes on the G7 agenda as the G7 Summit approaches next month in Germany.

While in In Japan, Biden will participate in the second Quad Summit, where he will be joined by the Prime Ministers of Japan, India, and Australia.

President Biden will launch a new, ambitious economic initiative for the region: the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, in Tokyo.

