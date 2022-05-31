Inflation Mars Mood Amidst E.U.'s Oil Ban, Eurozone's CPI Record, France's Inflation Spurt

E.U.'s proposed partial ban on Russian oil and the resultant surge in crude oil prices, triggered fears of a fuel-led inflation that dominated market sentiment. Adding to the fear was data showing Eurozone CPI jumping more than expected to a record high of 8.1 percent. Inflation data from France and Austria too showed multi-decade high readings.

Asian closed mixed. European equity markets are trading mostly lower. Wall Street Futures are also in negative territory. The Dollar Index continued to firm up. Bond yields hardened in most regions. E.U.'s partial ban on Russian oil, China lifting some Covid curbs and expected demand from the summer driving season contributed to the surge in crude oil prices. A strong Dollar limited gains on the yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,045.00, down 0.80%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,138.60, down 0.99%

Germany's DAX at 14,480.68, down 0.65%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,625.34, up 0.33%

France's CAC 40 at 6,512.48, down 0.76%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,817.05, down 0.64%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,279.80, down 0.33%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,211.20, down 1.03%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,186.43, up 1.19%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,415.20, up 1.38%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0728, down 0.45%

GBPUSD at 1.2611, down 0.31%

USDJPY at 127.94, up 0.31%

AUDUSD at 0.7186, down 0.14%

USDCAD at 1.2679, up 0.19%

Dollar Index at 101.75, up 0.08%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.833%, up 3.06%

Germany at 1.0830%, up 3.64%

France at 1.600%, up 2.76%

U.K. at 2.0210%, up 1.61%

Japan at 0.236%, down 2.07%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $119.01, up 1.56%

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $119.81, up 1.88%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,854.60, down 0.15%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $31,636.71, up 3.21%

Ethereum at $1,974.73, up 3.63%

BNB at $320.28, up 0.47%

Cardano at $0.6687, up 28.82%

XRP at $0.4212, up 5.45%

