G7 Condemns ICBM Test By North Korea

The G7 Foreign Ministers have strongly condemned the test of yet another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) by North Korea.

Like a number of ballistic missile launches the North has conducted since the beginning of 2022, this act constitutes a further blatant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and undermines international peace and security as well as the global non-proliferation regime, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union said in a joint statement.

They expressed serious concern over the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges.

These reckless actions flagrantly breach North Korea's obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and pose a danger and unpredictable risk to international civil aviation and maritime navigation in the region, according to the G7.

The G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative called on Pyongyang to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to fully comply with all legal obligations arising from the relevant Security Council resolutions.

They called for a united response by the international community, including a united stance and further significant measures by the UN Security Council.

The G7 urged North Korea to engage in diplomacy toward denuclearization and accept the repeated offers of dialogue put forward by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

"By diverting its resources into weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs the DPRK further aggravates the already dire humanitarian situation in the DPRK. We urge the DPRK to facilitate access for international humanitarian organizations and for independent assessment of humanitarian needs such as food and medicines as soon as possible," the G7 Foreign Ministers' stataement added.

