Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg To Leave After 14 Years

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) on Wednesday announced that Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down, after 14 years with the company.

In an SEC filing, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said that on May 28, 2022, Sheryl Sandberg informed the company of decision to resign from her position as Chief Operating Officer after a transition period.

Sandberg will continue to serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors. The Board expects to appoint Javier Olivan as Chief Operating Officer of the company, to be effective upon the conclusion of such transition period.

Olivan has served in various positions with the company since October 2007, most recently as the company's Chief Growth Officer and Vice President, Cross-Meta Products and Infrastructure since January 2022.

In a Facebook post, Sandber wrote: "Today, I am sharing the news that after 14 years, I will be leaving Meta. When I first met Mark, I was not really looking for a new job - and I could have never predicted how meeting him would change my life. We were at a holiday party at Daniel L Rosensweig's house. I was introduced to Mark as I walked in the door, and we started talking about his vision for Facebook. I had tried The Facebook, as it was first called, but still thought the internet was a largely anonymous place to search for funny pictures. Mark's belief that people would put their real selves online to connect with other people was so mesmerizing that we stood by that door and talked for the rest of the night. I told Dan later that I got a new life at that party but never got a single drink, so he owed me one."

Sandberg thanked Zuckerberg and her co-workers, saying she continues to be proud of the company's work.

"To say it hasn't always been easy is an understatement," she wrote in the post. "But it should be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe. Just as I believe wholeheartedly in our mission, our industry, and the overwhelmingly positive power of connecting people, I and the dedicated people of Meta have felt our responsibilities deeply."

