Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album 'Viva Las Vengeance,' Headlining Arena Tour

Panic! At the Disco have announced a new album and unveiled the record's title track, "Viva Las Vengeance."

Viva Las Vengeance is the band's seventh studio album and is set to drop on August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The band also shared a the video for the title track, which was directed by Brendan Walter.

In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that "Viva Las Vengeance" is a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out."

From the perspective of frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie, this album "[takes] an introspective look into his relationship with his decade-plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame."

"Viva Las Vengeance" marks the first new music from Panic! at the Disco since the 2018 release of Pray For The Wicked.

"Someone did me wrong/ Stole my favorite song/ Yes, it really hurt/ Stepped on every chord/ Fell on every sword/ Yes, Excalibur/ I don't wanna be a diva/ I just wanna be free/ On a sofa with sativa/ Living the dream," Urie sings.

The band has also announced the "Viva Las Vengeance Tour," a global headlining arena trek kicking off on September 8 in Austin, Texas. Special guests include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local.

VIVA Las Vengeance Tracklist:

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Break-up

Don't Let The Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock And Roll

Say It Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something About Maggie

Sad Clown

All By Yourself

Do It To Death

"VIVA Las Vengeance Tour" Dates:

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

