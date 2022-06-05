Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album 'Viva Las Vengeance,' Headlining Arena Tour

Panic! At the Disco have announced a new album and unveiled the record's title track, "Viva Las Vengeance."
Viva Las Vengeance is the band's seventh studio album and is set to drop on August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The band also shared a the video for the title track, which was directed by Brendan Walter.
In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that "Viva Las Vengeance" is a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out."
From the perspective of frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie, this album "[takes] an introspective look into his relationship with his decade-plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame."
"Viva Las Vengeance" marks the first new music from Panic! at the Disco since the 2018 release of Pray For The Wicked.
"Someone did me wrong/ Stole my favorite song/ Yes, it really hurt/ Stepped on every chord/ Fell on every sword/ Yes, Excalibur/ I don't wanna be a diva/ I just wanna be free/ On a sofa with sativa/ Living the dream," Urie sings.
The band has also announced the "Viva Las Vengeance Tour," a global headlining arena trek kicking off on September 8 in Austin, Texas. Special guests include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America.
Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local.
VIVA Las Vengeance Tracklist:
Viva Las Vengeance
Middle of a Break-up
Don't Let The Light Go Out
Local God
Star Spangled Banger
God Killed Rock And Roll
Say It Louder
Sugar Soaker
Something About Maggie
Sad Clown
All By Yourself
Do It To Death
"VIVA Las Vengeance Tour" Dates:
9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2
3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
(Photo: Alex Stoddard)
