Lamb Of God Announce New Album 'Omens,' U.S. Tour With Killswitch Engage

Lamb of God have announced their ninth studio album, titled Omens. The band also announced a U.S. headlining tour this fall in support of the album along with Killswitch Engage.

Omens, set to drop on October 7th, is a follow up to 2020's self-titled album.

"The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world," said Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe of the upcoming album. "It's a very pissed-off record … It is extremely pissed-off."

The album's first single, "Nevermore," will drop this Friday, June 10.

"The Omens Tour" will kicks off on September 9 in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through October 20 in Irving, Texas. Besides Killswitch Engage, the trek will feature several openers, including Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Fit for an Autopsy, Spiritbox, and Animals as Leaders.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal," guitarist Mark Mortonsaid in a statement.

Omens tracklist:

Nevermore

Vanishing

To The Grave

Ditch

Omens

Gomorrah

Ill Designs

Grayscale

Denial Mechanism

September Song

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09: Brooklyn Coney Island, NY

Sep 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 11: Alton Blue Ridge Music Festival, VA

Sep 13: Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, OH

Sep 14: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

Sep 16: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 17: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Sep 18: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 21: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence, KY

Sep 24: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 25: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill, MI

Sep 26: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 02: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO

Oct 04: Fresno Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena, CA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

(Photo: Travis Shinn)

