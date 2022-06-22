U.S. Becomes First Country To Offer Covid-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 6 Months

The United States has become the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children in the age group of six months to five years.

U.S. authorities opened vaccination for children aged five and younger by administering them the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines at hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and doctor's offices across the country.

These vaccines were approved after extensive scientific review by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The President and The First Lady on Tuesday visited a local Covid vaccination clinic at Church of the Holy Communion, hosted by the District of Columbia's Department of Health, to highlight the recent authorization and recommendation of COVID-19 vaccines for children.

Calling it "a historic milestone, a monumental step forward," Joe Biden said the United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

"In the first time in our fight against this pandemic, nearly every American can now have access to lifesaving vaccines. And we're ready," he said in remarks delivered at the White House later.

Parents will soon be able to start scheduling an appointment and addressing vaccines at pediatricians' offices and children's hospitals.

Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are already scheduling appointments for later this week.

Parents can find information and appointments near their residence by visiting Vaccines.gov. "More and more locations will be ramping up, and more vaccines are delivered to providers in your areas every day," Biden told reporters.

Biden said that more than 220 million Americans are fully vaccinated and half of them have received booster doses.

However, nearly one fourth of the eligible U.S. population still remains unvaccinated, while 33 percent have not taken their second dose of vaccine despite its free, easy and extensive access.

