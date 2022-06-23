Post Malone Adds Dates To 'Twelve Carat Tour'

Post Malone has added five new dates to his "Twelve Carat Tour" in North America.

The rapper will perform additional concerts in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

The 38-date tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to kick off on September 10 with a concert at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and conclude with back-to-back shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 15 and 16.

The tour, which will feature Roddy Ricch as special guest, is in support of Malone's fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, with 121,000 equivalent album units.

Tour dates:

Sat Sep 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sun Sep 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

Wed Sep 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

Thu Sep 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Sat Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Sun Sep 18 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*

Tue Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Sep 24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Oct 01 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Oct 04 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Thu Oct 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*+

Fri Oct 07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*

Sun Oct 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

Wed Oct 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

Thu Oct 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

Sat Oct 15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*

Sun Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Tue Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

Fri Oct 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Sat Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Tue Oct 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Wed Oct 26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Fri Oct 28 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*

Sun Oct 30 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*

Thu Nov 03 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Sat Nov 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Sun Nov 06 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Thu Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

Sun Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

Wed Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

* With Roddy Ricch

(Photo: Republic Records)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News