Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Add Fall Dates To U.S. Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added new dates to their tour in support of their recently released album, Raise The Roof.

Plant and Krauss announced five new tour dates from September 6 through 12. The pair had kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour on June 1 at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York.

The first of the new dates will take place at Atlanta's Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on September 6. The second date is at Franklin, Tennessee on September 7, while the rest will take place on September 9 in Boston, on September 10 in Mashantucket (Connecticut) and on September 12 in New York City.

Tickets for all new dates are on sale now.

Tour Dates:

6/24 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

6/29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

7/8 - Bruges, BE - Cactus Festival

7/10 - Baarn, NL - Royal Park Live

7/13 - Montreux, CH - Auditorium Stravinski

7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

7/16 - Stuttgart, DE - JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna

7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle

8/15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

8/17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

8/20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage

8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

8/28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

8/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

9/1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

9/4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park

9/6 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/7 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

9/9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

9/10 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

9/12 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

