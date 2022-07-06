Additional 250000 Tutors And Mentors To Help US Students Make Up For Learning Loss

In collaboration with leading organizations, the Biden Administration has launched the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS) to provide students with an additional 250,000 tutors and mentors over the next three years.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the administration has earmarked $122 billion in funding to help schools safely reopen and stay open, help students make up for lost learning time during the pandemic, and address student mental and other needs.

The NPSS will bring together school districts, non-profits and higher education institutions to recruit, train and place screened adults in high impact roles as tutors, mentors, student success coaches, integrated student supports coordinators, and post-secondary education transition coaches.

To support this effort, AmeriCorps will prioritize the American Rescue Plan's $20 million in Volunteer Generation Funds to assist non-profit organizations in recruiting and managing up to 200,000 additional volunteers in these critical positions in schools.

The Department of Education has also made it clear that schools can use federal education funds as matching funds for AmeriCorps programs, making it easier for schools to partner with AmeriCorps grantees to support students.

Studies indicate that students in the United States are lagging behind on average two to four months in reading and math because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research has shown that high-quality summer learning and enrichment programs lasting five weeks, with at least three hours of academic instruction per day, can help students gain roughly an additional two months of learning in math and one month in reading.

The Institute for Education Sciences, the Department of Education's statistics, research and evaluation arm, will use monthly surveys to track schools' continued progress in providing summer learning and enrichment, tutoring, and afterschool supports.

Tuesday, the Department of Education launched a campaign through the Best Practices Clearinghouse to highlight states and schools using ARP funds to support learning recovery and student mental health in evidence-based ways. The Department is calling on education leaders to nominate work for national recognition through the Clearinghouse.

States, cities and counties can use the American Rescue Plan's $350 billion in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to support student success.

