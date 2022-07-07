Amazon Unveils Deals Of Up To 79% Off For Prime Day

Amazon has unveiled millions of deals worldwide that will be available during its upcoming Prime Day extravaganza.

The 48-hour shopping event for Prime members kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT, offering deals of up to 79% off across various categories. These include electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, from top national brands and small businesses.

New deals will drop throughout Prime Day, with offers catering to all members this year, including deals for students getting ready to go back to school, and toy deals for kids' parents. All Prime Day deals are available while supplies last.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said the company is offering a new Small Business Badge, making it easier for members to discover, shop, and support small brands and artisans.

The e-commerce giant will offer its lowest prices ever on select Bose and Sony headphones. Prime customers will also be offered the lowest price ever for Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon.

Amazon Devices offers hottest Prime Day deals, such as up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV at $99.99, Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV at $49.99, and Fire TV Stick Lite at $11.99.

Echo Show 15 will be available at $179.99 with 28% off, while 30% off will be applicable to Kindle Oasis at $174.99, and 55% to Kindle Kids at $49.99. Further, up to 40% off will get on Ring devices, and 55% off on Amazon Halo View.

In Beauty and Wellness, Prime Members can save up to 50% on select products.

In electronics, they can save up to 50% on select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters.

The deals are also available for millions of products in other categories, with up to 40% off in fashion, up to 50% in Home & Kitchen, up to 30% in Pets, up to 50% in Sports & Outdoors, and 40% on toys.

Further, Back to School and Off to College offers are available in this Prime Day. Savings are available up to 45% on dorm room essentials; 30% on select backpacks; 30% on school supplies, and 25% on select Climate Pledge Friendly laptops, monitors, and desktops from HP, Dell, and Microsoft.

College students can get dorm room recommendations at amazon.com/offtocollege.

New this year, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on select gift cards from brands like Amazon, Airbnb, Grubhub, Old Navy, UberEats, and more.

For the first time ever, members can shop Prime Day deals on online stores beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime.

Amazon recently entered into a commercial agreement with British online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., under which Prime members in the U.S. can get free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.

