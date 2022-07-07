Biden Assures Brittney Griner's Partner Of Efforts To Secure Her Release

President Joe Biden has assured Cherelle Griner that he is working to secure the release of her partner Brittney Griner as soon as possible.

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia on drug charges, had sent a letter to Biden asking him not to forget about her.

Responding to the request, Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, called Brittney's wife Cherelle Griner Wednesday.

He told her that his administration is also trying to secure the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world. He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney.

"The President offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney's family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home," the White House said in a press release.

National Security Advisor Joe Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have had spoken with Cherelle in recent weeks and this past weekend.

"The President directed his national security team to remain in regular contact with Cherelle and Brittney's family, and with other families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, to keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as quickly as possible," the W hite House said.

The U.S. House of Representatives had passed a resolution last week calling for Griner's immediate release. The resolution ws inrodued by Greg Stanton, former Mayor of Phoenix and longtime Mercury season ticket member, with Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Colin Allred of Texas.

A special public rally was held at the Footprint Center in support of Brittney Griner on Wednesday.

Brittney, who plays center for the three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury, was detained in a Moscow airport in February on allegations that cartridges containing hashish oil had been found in her luggage. She had been entering the country to play for the Russian women's professional basketball team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, in the Russian Premier League during the WNBA off-season.

Her trial began on July 1.

The U.S. Department of State considers Brittney to be wrongfully detained by the Russian Federation. The department, led by the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, will seek to negotiate her release.

Brittney, 31, was a member of the U.S. women's basketball team that won Olympic gold medal in 2016 and 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News