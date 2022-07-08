Biden To Sign Executive Order Protecting Access To Reproductive Health Care Services

On Friday, President Joe Biden will sign an Executive Order protecting access to women's reproductive care services.

At the signing ceremony to be held at the White House at 11.30 AM ET, the President will deliver remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will attend the ceremony.

The President has directed Becerra to take a number of actions and submit a report to him within 30 days on efforts to implement them.

HHS will take action to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medication that the FDA approved as safe and effective.

HHS will take steps to ensure all patients, including pregnant women and those experiencing pregnancy loss, have access to the rights and protections for emergency medical care afforded under the law.

The Secretary has already directed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to take every legally available step to ensure patient access to family planning care and to protect family planning providers.

The Attorney General and the White House Counsel will convene private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, and public interest organizations to encourage robust legal representation of patients, providers, and third parties lawfully seeking or offering reproductive health care services throughout the country.

The President has asked the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission to consider taking steps to protect consumers' privacy when seeking information about and provision of reproductive health care services.

The Biden Administration will ensure the safety of patients, providers, and third parties, and to protect the security of other entities that are providing, dispensing, or delivering reproductive health care services.

To ensure the Federal government takes a swift and coordinated approach to addressing reproductive rights and protecting access to reproductive health care, the President's Executive Order will establish an Interagency Task Force.

The presidential action comes two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, curtailing a woman's right to abortion.

President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman's right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law. Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion, the White House said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News