NASA Ranked As Best Place To Work In The Federal Government For 10th Year In A Row

For the 10th consecutive year, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, has been ranked as the Best Place to Work in the federal government among large agencies by the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service.

The latest Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings, announced Wednesday, reflect the agency's continuing dedication to supporting and strengthening its workforce while also carrying out its inspirational mission of exploration and discovery for the benefit of all humanity.

"Despite a global pandemic, we came together to make 2021 a banner year for space exploration and discovery - from the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope to launching astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil. And we are poised to accomplish more daring feats with new advancements in aeronautics, more scientific contributions, and incredible technological breakthroughs, especially as our Artemis I mission paves the way for future crewed missions to the Moon and beyond," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Best Places to Work in the federal government rankings are based on responses to the Office of Personnel Management's annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey from almost 624,800 employees at 482 federal agencies and offices.

Among the large Agencies, the Department of Health and Human Services has been ranked the second best place to Work. It is followed by the Department of Commerce, the Intelligence Community and the Department of Veterans Affairs in the top five.

The best performing mid-size agency is the Government Accountability Office. National Science Foundation, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, General Services Administration and Securities and Exchange Commission are ranked No.2 to No. 5 respectively.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation is ranked as the best place to work among Small Agencies. National Endowment for the Humanities, Office of Special Counsel, U.S. International Trade Commission and Surface Transportation Board are placed in the next four positions.

Across the government, there is an overall 4.5-point drop in employee engagement in the latest Best Places to Work rankings.

Employee engagement scores, an estimate of worker morale, are the key element in the annual ratings produced by the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service and the Boston Consulting Group.

Although the group indicated the impending reduction in telework, caused by the pandemic lockdown, likely played a role in declining scores, it specifically cited the slow appointment process in its analysis.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

