SAP Q2 Profit Falls; Revises Down FY22 Earnings Outlook; To Buy Back Shares

German software major SAP AG (SAP), on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the second quarter, mainly due to reduced revenue from software licenses, as well as significant bad debt expenses related to the war in Ukraine.

The company also announced a share buyback program of around 500 million euros.

In addition, for the full year, Weinheim-based firm cut its non-IFRS operating profit amidst war in Ukraine and a potential continued marked decline in software licenses revenue.

For the quarter ended in June, the software company posted a post-tax profit of 203 million euros or 0.28 euro per share, compared with 1.449 billion euros or 1.15 euros per share, reported a year ago.

Non-IFRS profit after tax was at 1.093 billion euros, versus 2.214 billion euros, year-over-year basis.

Operating earnings were at 673 million euros as against 984 million euros of previous year period.

The company's non-IFRS operating income dropped to 1.680 billion euros, from 1.992 billion euros of 2021.

SAP registered total revenues of 7.517 billion euros, higher than 6.669 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.

Revenues from software licenses fell to 426 million euros from 650 million euros during the corresponding period last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, SAP now expects its non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies to be in the range of 7.6 billion euros -7.9 billion euros, lower than its previous view of 7.8 billion euros - 8.25 billion euros.

The Group has also reiterated its mid-term target to achieve double-digit operating profit growth in 2023.

Luka Mucic, CFO, said,"This quarter, we have recognized the main impact of the war in Ukraine. We believe that we are now able to capitalize on our substantial growth investments of the last 18 months, by delivering sustained growth and profitability expansion."

SAP also announced a new share repurchase drive of around 500 million euros. The repurchased shares will primarily be used to service awards granted under share-based compensation plans for employees, the company said in a statement.

