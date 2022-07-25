Billie Eilish Releases Two New Tracks 'TV,' 'The 30th'

Billie Eilish threw a surprise Thursday afternoon (July 21) by releasing two new songs, "TV" and "The 30th," collectively known as Guitar Songs.

"a little surprise for youuuuuuuu……," Eilish wrote on Instagram. "these songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours."

Speaking with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Eilish explained her frustration with releasing music at this stage of her career because "when you get bigger, every drop is this big deal."

"You got to send it in five months before you want it to come out, because you have to get finals ready, and you have to set a date, and you have to shoot the video, and you have to do the press for it … and this and that," she said. "Which is all fine, but it's been so long since I've had music that we make and then it's out."

The songs feature Billie's vocals and Finneas' acoustic guitar.

Eilish says they came up with "The 30th" first "because something happened on Nov. 30, and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience."

Eilish has been performing "TV" at her European concerts this summer, drawing inspiration from Harry Styles performing "Boyfriends" at Coachella before officially releasing the track.

"It's really vulnerable to play a song that is not out that is that vulnerable to you, and that's what I wanted to do. I missed doing that," Eilish said.

"The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they're overturning Roe v. Wade" the lyrics for "TV" go.

"We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom," Eilish noted.

