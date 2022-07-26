Earnings Updates Fail To Cheer Markets Ahead Of Fed Decision

World remained muted ahead of the FOMC's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Earnings updates failed to revive market sentiment preoccupied with the Fed's upcoming policy review. Gas prices in Europe surged amidst a cut in Russian supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Asian stocks mostly traded in positive territory, amidst China's reported plans to tackle the debt crisis in the real estate sector. The Wall Street Futures are however trading in negative territory. European stocks too are trading mostly lower.

The Dollar Index remained weak around the flatline. Bond yields mostly eased. Supply tightness and a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe pressured crude oil prices. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies declined further.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 31,875.40, down 0.36%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,956.40, down 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 13,136.65, down 0.56%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,347.93, up 0.57%

France's CAC 40 at 6,228.99, down 0.14%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,594.35, down 0.27%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,631.88, down 0.24%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,807.30, up 0.26%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,277.44, up 0.83%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,960.00, up 1.93%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0214, down 0.06%

GBPUSD at 1.2043, up 0.00%

USDJPY at 136.61, down 0.04%

AUDUSD at 0.6964, up 0.16%

USDCAD at 1.2825, down 0.18%

Dollar Index at 106.47, down 0.01%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.789%, down 1.11%

Germany at 1.0050%, down 1.86%

France at 1.587%, down 2.04%

U.K. at 1.9325%, down 0.28%

Japan at 0.202%, up 0.50%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $98.06, up 1.41%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $101.58, up 1.39%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,722.65, up 0.21%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $21,075.84, down 4.08%

Ethereum at $1,416.41, down 7.14%

BNB at $243.05, down 4.84%

XRP at $0.33 down 4.46%

Cardano at $0.4687, down 5.69%

