Covid-Negative Biden Recommends Paxlovid

President Joe Biden, who tested negative within a week of getting infected with the , has called on Americans to follow Paxlovid for the most effective treatment of the viral disease.

Delivering remarks after returning to the Oval Office for official duties, Biden said that different from where the country was just a year ago, people who contract the disease can avoid winding up with a severe case - thanks to "three free tools" his administration has invested in and distributed this past year: booster shots; at-home tests; and easy-to-use, effective treatments.

"If you test positive, you have a new powerful treatment called Paxlovid. It wasn't available a year ago. And now you can take these pills at home," Biden said. "You can get them for free at tens of thousands of local drug stores around the country".

This lifesaving drug reduces risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by about 90 percent, according to the President.

"When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center," Biden said, referring to Donald Trump. "He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from the offices upstairs of the White House for the five-day period."

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been working from his residence and attending planned meetings at the White House virtually since he tested positive last Thursday.

The 79-year-old President remained in isolation until he underwent a diagnostic test Wednesday and confirmed he has turned Covid negative.

Biden completed his five-day course of the antiviral Paxlovid and has experienced only mild Covid symptoms, adding, "My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I'm feeling great".

"The entire time I was in isolation, I was able to work to carry out the duties of the office and without any interruption. It's a real statement on where we are in the fight against Covid-19," Biden said.

He noted that even with cases climbing in the United States, Covid deaths are down nearly 90 percent compared to the time when he took office.

