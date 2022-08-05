logo
Breaking News
  

Russia Says Ready To Discuss Prisoner Swap With US After Brittney Griner Conviction

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
brittneygriner aug05 lt

Russia says it is ready to discuss the release of Americans detained in that country in a prisoner exchange deal through a diplomatic channel agreed upon by both countries.

"On the matter of persons who are convicted in Russia and in the United States ... there is a specified channel that has been agreed upon by [Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden], and no matter what anyone says publicly, this channel will remain in effect," Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Friday.

"We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that has been agreed by the presidents," Lavrov told reporters at a news conference in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, according to RIA Novosti.

His statement comes in the wake of a Russian court sentencing American basketball player Brittney Griner to to nine years in prison on charges of drug smuggling.

Brittney, who plays center for the three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury, was detained in a Moscow airport in February on allegations that cartridges containing hashish oil had been found in her luggage. She had been entering the country to play for the Russian women's professional basketball team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, in the Russian Premier League during the WNBA off-season.

At the end of her trial, judge Anna Sotnikova of a court in the town of Khimki also fined Brittney one million rubles ($16,590).

Responding to Brittney's conviction, President Joe Biden called on Russia to release her immediately "so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

Biden vowed that his administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was arrested in Russia in 2018, and accused of spying. He received a 16-year prison sentence with the possibility of time in a labor camp.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said during a press conference on Thursday, "What I can tell you is that we put forth a serious proposal. And I know everybody is making some assumptions here about what that proposal is; I won't go into detail about it."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that the Biden administration has made a "substantial offer" to secure the release of Whelan and Brittney.

CNN reported that Washington has offered to release convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in exchange for the two U.S. citizens, but the White House and the Department of State refused to reveal details of the proposed deal.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Deutsche Post DHL Q2 Profit Climbs, Backs FY22 View; Stock Up
Shares of Deutsche Post DHL Group were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the package delivery and logistic major reported Friday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter with strong demand. Going ahead, the company confirmed its 2022 EBIT guidance of 8.0 billion euros, plus or minus 5 percent, even in consideration of a possible global economic downturn.
Alibaba Q1 Profit Halves
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA) reported Thursday net income for the first quarter halved from last year, hurt by a 1 decline in revenues and a decrease in the market prices of its equity investments in publicly-traded companies.
Lufthansa Posts Profit In Q2, Updates FY22 EBIT View; Stock Up
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading after the German flag carrier reported Thursday a profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss, benefited by surge in demand. The company also specified its outlook for the year, and now expects adjusted EBIT to be above 500 million euros for the full year of 2022, in line with current market.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap