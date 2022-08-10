Archdiocese Of Washington D.C. Partners Engiven To Accept Crypto Donations

Crypto donation platform Engiven has been selected by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. to give a boost to their next generation of fundraising efforts. The platform will be used to grow their ministries and embrace a new asset class to increase acceptance of digital donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. seeks to leverage to engage parishioners in new and exciting ways, making it easier for the faithful to fulfill the mission of the Church to spread the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world," said Joseph Gillmer, Executive Director of Development.

The easy to use and advanced cryptocurrency donation platform will provide flexibility for the faithful to support more than 300 parishes, schools, and ministries in the greater Washington, D.C. region.

The platform also offers the Church the flexibility to provide crypto donation pages with a menu of ministries, as well as pages that are specific to programs like the Parish Support Initiative. This will enable securing donations of cryptocurrency with ease directly under specific program and ministry heads.

The Parish Support Initiative has helped more than 10,000 parishioners provide direct support to local parishes online since March 2020 and raised more than $1.1 million for the Community Food Security Program. These include direct grants to parish-based food pantries and hot meals programs.

The funds collected through these donations also powers the Needy Parish Fund, a program that provides grants for parish emergencies. Recently, the Parish Support Initiative has been expanded to include parish grants for local environmental and ecological "care creation" programs and life affirming community support programs.

Engiven's proprietary technologies equip ministries and nonprofit organizations to securely accept and liquidate cryptocurrency donations while eliminating the complexity and risk associated with cryptocurrency transactions.

Engiven provides a highly secure, fully automated end to end giving solution where crypto donations are verified on the blockchain, exchanged for US dollar and the donor is immediately provided with a gift receipt.

Engiven's nonprofit clients include some of the most respected charities and ministries in the U.S., including The Salvation Army, US Figure Skating, Compassion International, Texas A&M, and North Point Ministries.

In March, the Engiven Charitable Foundation (ECF) also launched a Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund which provides the ability for crypto donors to support Ukraine relief efforts to nonprofit organizations who were engaged in humanitarian relief work in Ukraine.

