Inflation Dip Lifts Market Sentiment

Lower than expected readings of headline and core inflation in July from the U.S. helped revive sentiment in world as the anxiety surrounding massive rate hikes by the Fed eased considerably. However, disappointments on the earnings side kept European stock markets sober.

Asian stocks rallied. European stocks are trading mixed. Wall Street Futures are in mildly positive territory.

The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices surged after the International Energy Agency forecasted higher oil demand, in the backdrop of a potential gas-crisis driven fuel switch. Gold traded lower as risk appetite improved after the soft inflation readings. Cryptocurrencies rallied.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,416.10, up 0.32%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,221.00, up 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 13,685.67, down 0.11%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,491.50, down 0.21%

France's CAC 40 at 6,523.72, up 0.00%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,748.65, down 0.02%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,819.33, down 0.65% (August, 10)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,071.00, up 1.12%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,281.67, up 1.60%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,082.43, up 2.40%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0329, up 0.31%

GBPUSD at 1.2221, down 0.03%

USDJPY at 132.64, down 0.17%

AUDUSD at 0.7095, up 0.25%

USDCAD at 1.2769, down 0.03%

Dollar Index at 104.97, down 0.21%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.777%, down 0.14%

Germany at 0.9200%, up 3.95%

France at 1.474%, up 1.87%

U.K. at 2.0065%, up 2.79%

Japan at 0.184%, down 2.38%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $92.14, up 0.23%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $97.64, up 0.25%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,802.45, down 0.62%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $24,495.34, up 6.25%

Ethereum at $1,884.49, up 11.18%

BNB at $330.07, up 3.25%

XRP at $0.3807, up 4.44%

Cardano at $0.5373, up 5.03%

