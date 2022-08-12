World Markets At This Hour

Upbeat corporate earnings helped European stocks rally, led by a rebound in healthcare, travel and leisure stocks. Industrial output in the Euro Area increased. British contracting less than expected also helped shore up market sentiment. Meanwhile, inflation in France was confirmed at a 37-year high of 6.1 percent in July. Hawkish comments from some Fed officials also did not impact market sentiment heavily.

Asian stocks moved mixed. European stocks are trading higher. Wall Street Futures are in mildly positive territory.

The Dollar Index gained mildly. Bond yields mostly moved higher. Crude oil prices edged up. Gold traded lower amidst hawkish comments from some Fed officials. Cryptocurrencies moved mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,495.20, up 0.48%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,230.30, up 0.55%

Germany's DAX at 13,773.77, up 0.58%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,507.73, up 0.56%

France's CAC 40 at 6,576.44, up 0.49%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,774.35, up 0.46%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,546.98, up 2.62%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,032.50, down 0.54%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,276.89, down 0.15%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,163.00, up 0.40%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0292, down 0.24%

GBPUSD at 1.2177, down 0.29%

USDJPY at 133.28, up 0.21%

AUDUSD at 0.7124, up 0.27%

USDCAD at 1.2741, down 0.16%

Dollar Index at 105.34, up 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.893%, up 0.17%

Germany at 1.0115%, up 3.96%

France at 1.577%, up 3.00%

U.K. at 2.1320%, up 3.55%

Japan at 0.187%, down 1.06%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $94.41, up 0.07%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $99.88, up 0.28%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,803.10, down 0.23%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,941.29, down 2.26%

Ethereum at $1,885.11, up 0.27%

BNB at $322.81, down 2.42%

XRP at $0.3763, down 1.42%

Cardano at $0.5307, down 1.90%

