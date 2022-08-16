Walmart+ Members To Get Free Paramount+ Subscription

Retail giant Walmart is partnering with media major Paramount Global to offer Paramount+ Essential subscription to Walmart+ members at no extra cost.

Starting in September, Walmart+ members will be able to stream premium as part of their membership with Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

Walmart+ will remain $98 a year or $12.95 a month and include the Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription with an added $59 value.

The Paramount+ Essential Plan will give Walmart+ members access to its vast popular content, including original dramas such as "1883" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,"; preschool franchise, "PAW Patrol,"; recent blockbuster films such as "Sonic the Hedgehog 2,"; and live sports, among others.

Walmart+ offers benefits in-store, at the gas pump, on groceries, listening to music, and now watching their favorite movies and shows through the streaming service.

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said, "With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too. 85 percent of U.S. households use streaming services and Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for - like Walmart, they have something for everyone."

Walmart noted that its subscription service has had positive member growth every month since its launch in September 2020.

Most recently, the retailer combined its InHome service, which delivers groceries straight to one's fridge, into Walmart+ to create efficiency for members. The delivery service is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+ membership plan.

Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS, announced in February that starting with 2024 film releases, Paramount+ will become the streaming home for all new Paramount Pictures movies in the U.S. following their theatrical runs.

