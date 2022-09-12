Biden To Deliver Cancer Moonshot Address In Boston

On Monday, on the sixtieth anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot speech at Rice University, President Joe Biden will deliver another American moonshot address.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston at 4 PM ET, Biden will discuss his bold vision for eradicating cancer from the United States.

Biden will announce new actions that his Administration is taking to make significant progress in combatting cancer, the White House said.

He is set to sign an Executive Order to launch a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative to ensure the United States makes cutting-edge biotechnologies and other innovations necessary to end cancer.

Biden nominated Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the inaugural director of the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to improve the U.S. government's ability to speed up and biomedical research.

The United Satates has an extraordinary biomedical system that has delivered stunning advances previously seen as inconceivable - from COVID-19 vaccines to drugs that can eliminate certain cancers. Under Dr. Wegrzyn's leadership, ARPA-H will support programs and projects that undertake challenges ranging from the molecular to the societal, with the potential to transform entire areas of medicine and health in order to prevent, detect, and treat some of the most complex diseases such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cancer, providing benefits for all Americans.

The United States has for too long relied heavily on foreign materials for bioproduction.

When the President and First Lady reignited the Cancer Moonshot seven months ago, the first-ever Cancer Cabinet was formed to mobilize all levers of the federal government and realize the President's vision of ending cancer. In July, the Cancer Cabinet unveiled priority actions to close the screening gap, understand and address environmental exposure, decrease the impact of preventable cancers, bring cutting edge research through the pipeline to patients and communities, and support patients and caregivers.

The White House will host a summit on Wednesday to discuss the biotechnology-focused initiative and announce investments to scale out domestic research, development and production capabilities.

