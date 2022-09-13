Amazon Unveils New Prime Offers Ahead Of TNF Season

Amazon announced new exclusive deals for Prime members ahead of the first NFL Thursday Night Football or TNF game, which will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video on September 15.

The deals come as Prime Video becomes the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast schedule of games with the NFL. The 11-year deal includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year.

Starting today, customers can find official NFL-licensed products, including deals and discounts exclusively for Prime members, on amazon.com/TNFcentral, for the TNF kickoff and every Thursday throughout the season. These officially licensed NFL products include replica player jerseys, as well as premium licensed apparel and headwear from brands like New Era, Outerstuff.

Throughout the football season, Prime members will also get exclusive deals on home devices, including Fire TV smart TVs and streaming devices. On Echo Studio + two Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers, customers can save 25 percent or $100 off on September 19-23, and Echo Studio + Echo Sub will have 25 percent or $82.50 off on September 26-30.

Under fanshop deals on NFL-licensed products, customers can save up to 25 percent on select NFL gear, including apparel, tailgate essentials, footwear, and drinkware on September 15, and save up to 20 percent on select T-shirts and hoodies featuring favorite NFL team from Team Fan Apparel on September 22.

Amazon will kick off the TNF season by partnering with Hall of Fame San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice. On September 15, when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Rice, along with other special guests, will join more than 250 Prime members who added TNF to their Prime Video Watchlist for an interactive viewing session in Los Angeles.

Further, in each of the 15 cities hosting TNF games, Amazon is offering Prime members one-of-a-kind, gameday experiences in stadiums.

More than 150 Prime members who added TNF to their Prime Video Watchlist for a specific game will receive a curated package of premiere stadium experiences, beginning with the first game and at every game for the remainder of the season.

Nielsen, an audience measurement, data and analytics company, in mid-August had signed a three-year agreement with Amazon to measure Prime Video's exclusive NFL TNF telecasts.

