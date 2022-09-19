Markets Anxious Ahead Of Fed, BoE Reviews

Anxiety gripped world ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting. The Fed is widely believed to continue with its rate hiking spree to combat inflation that has been persistent. While most participants are betting on a 75-basis points hike, a 100-basis points hike also appears not ruled out yet.

Asian stocks finished with deep losses. European stocks are trading in the red zone. Wall Street Futures are also trading in negative territory.

The Dollar Index surged past 110. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices continued to decline, as concerns over global demand mounted. Gold extended losses amidst heightened rate hike fears. Cryptocurrencies plunged again, with Ethereum shedding more than 10 percent in the past 24 hours.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 30,547.00, down 0.89%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,867.80, down 0.92%

Germany's DAX at 12,620.32, down 0.95%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,236.68, down 0.62%

France's CAC 40 at 5,980.56, down 1.59%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,454.75, down 1.30%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,567.65, down 1.11%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,719.90, down 0.28%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,115.60, down 0.35%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,565.97, down 1.04%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9974, down 0.41%

GBPUSD at 1.1368, down 0.39%

USDJPY at 143.47, up 0.39%

AUDUSD at 0.6674, down 0.68%

USDCAD at 1.3322, up 0.47%

Dollar Index at 110.12, up 0.33%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.448%, up 0.02%

Germany at 1.7860%, up 1.25%

France at 2.341%, up 1.15%

U.K. at 3.1670%, up 0.89%

Japan at 0.250%, down 1.76%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $83.36, down 1.65%

Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $90.14, down 1.32%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,671.00, down 0.74%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $18,454.23, down 8.01%

Ethereum at $1,295.98, down 10.98%

BNB at $258.59, down 7.10%

XRP at $0.3463, down 10.84%

Cardano at $0.4347, down 10.71%

