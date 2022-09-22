Target Unveils Holiday Offers; To Hire Up To 100K Seasonal Staff

Target Corp. is launching holiday savings earlier than ever, ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Target Deal Days between October 6 and 8 feature hundreds of thousands of incredible deals, with offers available throughout the holiday season.

The big box department store chain with nearly 2,000 stores also expects to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members in stores and supply chain facilities nationwide this year for a smooth operation.

Further, Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee starts on October 6 this year, and extends longer than ever through December 24, helping guests get the best value no matter when they shop. If the price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will price match it.

Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target, said, "Throughout the season, guests will discover new and differentiated items for gifting and gathering, including only-at-Target owned brands and must-have national brands, and they can expect great deals and everyday low prices at every turn for an unmatched holiday shopping experience."

Starting October 6, deals will be available online and in stores, and guests will have earliest access ever to deep holiday deals on must-have items and everyday essentials in the biggest Target Deal Days event yet, as well as throughout the holiday season. No membership fee is required to shop.

Customers will get additional savings by using Target Circle, the retailer's free to join loyalty program, and apply an extra 5% off on all purchases with their Target RedCard.

In addition, Target's buy now, pay later options give guests flexibility to pay at their own pace.

Target noted that iconic toy brand FAO Schwarz's toys will be available starting mid-October exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO Schwarz store locations. Bullseye's Top Toys, presented by FAO Schwarz, are also available.

Further, Disney, Levi's, Ulta Beauty and Apple provide shop-in-shop experiences in-store or online.

New festive food and beverage items, must-have family apparel, gifts and home décor, and entertaining options are also part of the deals.

Target is hiring more team members ahead of the season. Earlier this year, Target announced a new starting wage range of $15-$24 an hour. Target team members, including seasonal hires, also have access to flexible scheduling, well-being benefits, team member discounts and more.

On average, more than 30% of team members who are hired as seasonal workers stay on after the holiday season.

