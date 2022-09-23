World Market Trends

Global market sentiment was dampened as renewed fears of a recession haunted world amidst central banks worldwide hiking interest rates.

Data showed U.K.'s GfK Consumer Confidence falling to a record low of -49 in September versus -44 in August. Flash PMI readings from Euro Area for September showed manufacturing PMI falling to 48.5 from 49.6 in the previous month and Services PMI falling to 48.9, from the previous month's level of 49.8.

The Fed's rate hikes as well as the rising geopolitical tensions continued to drive the Dollar higher, with the Dollar Index touching a fresh two-decade high of 112.10. Bonds, however traded mixed. Demand concerns dragged down crude oil prices. Gold declined amidst a surging Dollar.

Asian stocks finished with deep losses. European stocks are trading in negative territory. Wall Street Futures are also trading in mildly positive territory. Cryptocurrencies regained momentum.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 29,893.00, down 0.61%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,730.90, down 0.72%

Germany's DAX at 12,407.02, down 0.99%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,063.95, down 1.33%

France's CAC 40 at 5,864.06, down 0.92%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,387.95, down 1.14%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,153.83, down 0.58% (Sep, 22)

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,574.70, down 1.87%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,088.37, down 0.66%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,933.27, down 1.18%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9764, down 0.73%

GBPUSD at 1.1169, down 0.78%

USDJPY at 142.38, up 0.02%

AUDUSD at 0.6593, down 0.76%

USDCAD at 1.3523, up 0.26%

Dollar Index at 112.03, up 0.61%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.693%, down 0.42%

Germany at 1.9190%, down 3.23%

France at 2.474%, down 2.69%

U.K. at 3.5005%, up 0.16%

Japan at 0.230%, down 2.13%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $81.77, down 2.06%

Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $88.74, down 1.90%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,671.80, down 0.55%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $19,202.92, up 1.25%

Ethereum at $1,327.70, up 3.64%

BNB at $274.72, up 2.84%

XRP at $0.5128, up 20.21%

Cardano at $0.4613, up 2.58%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News