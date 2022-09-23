CMT Reveals 2022 Artists Of The Year Honorees

CMT has revealed that Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes are the 2022 "CMT Artists Of The Year."

They will be honored at a ceremony set for Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, which will premiere at 9p/8c on October 14 on CMT.

The "Artists of the Year" honor is presented to artists who dominated the last 12 months in country music, across all CMT platforms, notched No. 1 albums and singles, and entertained and inspired millions.

Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first-time winners of CMT Artists of the Year honors, while Brown and Combs will each be honored for the third time.

It has been a whirlwind year for Pearce, celebrating her third No. 1 single, continuing the success of acclaimed album 29: Written In Stone and adding multiple trophies to her growing collection.

Johnson had a remarkable year, driven largely by his two-week No. 1 hit "Til You Can't," the lead single from his widely praised Human: The Double Album.

Brown notched his seventh and eighth No. 1s with "Like I Love Country Music" and "One Mississippi," both from his just-released highly-anticipated album, Different Man. Brown recently made history as the first-ever male country solo artist to perform on the 2022 MTV VMAs with new single "Grand."

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Combs released his latest album Growin' Up and tallied his 13th No. 1 single "Doin' This." He scored two nominations at the CMT Music Awards as well as a Grammy nomination.

Hayes' hit "Fancy Like" turned the star into a household name. T he song topped every country music sales and streaming chart, hit No. 1 at country radio, earned a CMT Music Award nomination, and his first Grammy Award nomination.

"Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format, as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers," said Margaret Comeaux, CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events.

Country music's biggest stars will perform to honor Pearce, Johnson, Brown, Combs and Hayes.

The musical pairings, special guests, additional honorees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

(Photo: CMT)

Entertainment News