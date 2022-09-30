Monkeypox Daily Cases Continue To Decline In US

White House Monkeypox Response Team says the number of reported daily cases in the United States continue to decline week over week nationally.

At a news conference, top administration officials provided latest updates on the current monkeypox outbreak and new preliminary data on how the JYNNEOS vaccine is performing against the disease.

Bob Fenton, the White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator, said, "We continue making strong progress in our fight against the current monkeypox outbreak."

"This progress is a result of our comprehensive effort to get shots into arms, bring vaccines directly to the impacted, and work closely with community groups and departments to help reduce risk behaviors."

Cases are down and there is promising, real-world data on the effectiveness of vaccines, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

As of September 27, more than 66,500 cases have been detected in 106 countries. In the United States, there have been more than 25,300 cases of monkeypox identified across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Dr.Walensky said preliminary data from 32 states show that between July and September, those who were eligible and did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected than those who received the vaccine. For those vaccinated, protection was seen as early as two weeks after their first vaccine dose.

"New data provide us with a level of cautious optimism that the JYNNEOS vaccine performs against monkeypox as intended," she added.

The CDC chief strongly recommended that people receive two doses of JYNNEOS vaccine, spaced out 28 days apart, to ensure durable, lasting immune protection against monkeypox.

CDC has expanded the eligibility for vaccination by moving to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or "PrEP."

"By expanding eligibility and shifting to a PrEP strategy across the country, we are looking to ensure those who are at the highest risk for monkeypox receive the vaccine before exposure," Dr.Walensky told reporters.

