Death Cab For Cutie Add 2023 U.S., European Tour Dates

Death Cab for Cutie have added dates to the U.S. and European legs of their ongoing tour in support of their new album Asphalt Meadows.

The band will receive support from Momma and Slow Pulp. Tickets for the tour are on sale new.

Asphalt Meadows, produced by John Cong, is a follow-up to the band's 2018's Thank You For Today. Frontman Ben Gibbard wrote the lyrics for all 11 tracks.

Death Cab for Cutie 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/01 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/03 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/06 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/07 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/08 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

10/11 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^

10/13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/14 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

10/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 - San Diego, CA @ Venue TBA #

10/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/26 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/27 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/27 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

01/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

01/29 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

01/31 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/02 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

02/04 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

02/06 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

02/07 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

02/09 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

02/14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/01 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

03/02 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *

03/05 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal *

03/06 - Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia *

03/07 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * (Tix)

03/09 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

03/10 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 *

03/11 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

03/12 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk *

03/14 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

03/15 - Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier *

03/16 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

03/18 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

03/19 - Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

03/21 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute *

03/22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

03/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland *

03/25 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo *

03/27 - Brighton, UK @ Dome *

03/29 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

^ = w/ Low

# = w/ Yo La Tengo

& = w/ Momma

* = w/ Slow Pulp

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News