European Shares Mixed Ahead Of US Inflation Report

European stocks traded mixed on Thursday amid concerns over a turbulent U.K. bond market and news of more Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian towns.

Investors await U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day that could offer more clarity on whether the Federal Reserve needs restrictive monetary policy to lower inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Despite risks of a recession, the U.S. central bank is likely to raise policy rates by 75 bps in November.

Closer home, the European Central Bank is expected to raise key interest rate by at least another 75 basis points at its late October meeting after Eurozone inflation moved into a double-digit 10.0 percent for the first time on record in September.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 385.82, extending losses for a seventh straight session.

The German DAX rose 0.7 percent after data showed German consumer price inflation hit a new record in September, as initially estimated, on rising energy and food prices.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.0 percent in September from 7.9 percent in August, final data from Destatis showed - matching the flash estimate.

EU harmonized inflation rose sharply to 10.9 percent, in line with estimate, from 8.8 percent in the previous month.

France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Longer-duration British gilts fell, a day after Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would not cut public spending.

Electrolux advanced 1.5 percent as the Swedish appliance manufacturer agreed to sell its idle factory in Memphis in the United States for $82.5 million.

Infineon dropped 1 percent and ASML Holding gave up nearly 3 percent after chip-making supplier Applied Materials Inc cut its profit estimates, saying U.S. export restrictions to China would result in a $250 million-$550 million loss in net sales in the quarter ending Oct. 30.

German sugar producer Suedzucker lost 3.3 percent despite posting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings and forecasting increased full-year profits.

Budget airline EasyJet fell 1.2 percent in London after a warning that it expects to post a third straight annual loss.

Gambling firm Entain jumped nearly 4 percent as it forecast improved online gaming revenue in the fourth quarter on the prospect of the soccer World Cup set to start next month.

Oxford Instruments, a provider of high-technology products and systems, soared 5 percent after saying it made good progress in the first half of the year.

