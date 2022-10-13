UN General Assembly Condemns Russia's Attempts To Annex Ukrainian Regions

The UN General Assembly voted with an overwhelming majority to condemn Russia's attempts to seize four Ukrainian regions.

Russia's attempt to annex by force the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson is illegal and invalid, says the resolution adopted by the Assembly on Wednesday.

143 nations voted in favor of the resolution while four countries — Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria stood on the side of Russia.

35 countries, including China and India, abstained from voting.

It was the highest number of votes against Russia at the UN forum since its invasion of Ukraine in February, and even more than the 141 nations that voted in March to unequivocally condemn Russia's war against Ukraine.

In a statement on the United Nations General Assembly Vote, US President Joe Biden said, by attacking the core tenets of the UN Charter, Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security.

"Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations. Together with the UN General Assembly, we will not tolerate illegal attempts at annexation or the theft of a neighbor's land by force," he added.

The vote delivers a resounding rebuke to Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Today's remarkable vote at the United Nations General Assembly is a powerful reminder that the overwhelming majority of nations stand with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter, and in resolute opposition to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its people," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to attack civilian targets in Ukraine Thursday.

They carried out a "kamikaze" drone attack in capital Kyiv, the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Shelling on residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv also has been reported.

