Japan Industrial Production Grows More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in August, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent monthly in August, well above the 0.8 percent gain in July.

The latest figure was revised up from a 2.7 percent rise reported initially on September 29.

Shipments rose by 2.8 percent monthly in August and the inventories grew 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio dropped 3.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production recovered strongly by 5.8 percent in August, after falling 2.0 percent in July. It was the first increase in six months.

In the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 5.1 percent.

Production capacity rose 0.1 percent monthly in August, while it declined 1.0 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.