Journey Announce 50th Anniversary 'Freedom Tour 2023' With Toto

Journey have announced a 50th Anniversary Celebration "Freedom Tour 2023" featuring Toto as special guest.
The extensive 38-city North American tour will kick off on February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and wrap up on April 25 in Palm Springs, California.
Some rescheduled dates that were postponed earlier this year due to Covid have been incorporated into the "Freedom Tour 2023."
"Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto," Jonathan Cain said in a press release. "The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives."
"The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times,'" added the Journey keyboardist.
Toto's Steve Lukather said all the band members are "very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey."
Tickets go on sale to the public on October 21 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster and Journey's website.
Tour Dates:
Feb 4 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
Feb 5 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb 8 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Feb 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Feb 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Feb 14 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Feb 17 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Feb 19 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Feb 22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Feb 23 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
Feb 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Mar 1 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Mar 3 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Mar 4 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
Mar 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Mar 9 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
Mar 12 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Mar 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Mar 16 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Mar 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
Mar 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
Mar 21 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Mar 24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Mar 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Mar 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Mar 31 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Apr 1 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Apr 4 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Apr 7 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Apr 8 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Apr 11 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
Apr 13 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Apr 14 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Apr 17 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
Apr 19 - Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
Apr 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Apr 23 - Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
Apr 25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
