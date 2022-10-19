Journey Announce 50th Anniversary 'Freedom Tour 2023' With Toto

Journey have announced a 50th Anniversary Celebration "Freedom Tour 2023" featuring Toto as special guest.

The extensive 38-city North American tour will kick off on February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and wrap up on April 25 in Palm Springs, California.

Some rescheduled dates that were postponed earlier this year due to Covid have been incorporated into the "Freedom Tour 2023."

"Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto," Jonathan Cain said in a press release. "The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives."

"The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times,'" added the Journey keyboardist.

Toto's Steve Lukather said all the band members are "very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey."

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 21 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster and Journey's website.

Tour Dates:

Feb 4 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Feb 5 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb 8 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Feb 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Feb 14 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Feb 17 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb 19 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb 22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb 23 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Feb 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mar 1 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mar 3 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Mar 4 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Mar 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mar 9 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

Mar 12 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mar 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 16 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar 17 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Mar 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

Mar 21 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Mar 24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Mar 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Mar 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Mar 31 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Apr 1 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Apr 4 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Apr 7 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Apr 8 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 11 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Apr 13 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Apr 14 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Apr 17 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Apr 19 - Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena

Apr 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Apr 23 - Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

Apr 25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

