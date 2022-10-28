logo
Breaking News
  

Spain Economic Growth Eases Sharply In Q3

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
spainflag jun07 28oct22 lt

Spain's economic growth eased notably in the third quarter as the strength in consumption and investment were offset by the slowdown in the contribution from foreign trade, the statistical office INE said Friday.

The quarterly economic growth eased more-than-expected to 0.2 percent from 1.5 percent in the second quarter. Gross domestic product was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 3.8 percent in third quarter, slower than the 6.8 percent expansion in the second quarter. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.9 percent.

The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending gained 1.1 percent sequentially, slightly slower than the 1.2 percent rise. By contrast, government expenditure registered 0.6 percent growth following a 1.3 percent fall a quarter ago.

Gross capital formation rose at a faster pace of 1.4 percent after climbing 0.8 percent in the preceding period.

Exports of goods and services posted a growth of 1.3 percent after rising 4.9 percent. Meanwhile, growth in imports of goods and services accelerated to 3.7 percent from 2.8 percent.

Data released earlier on Friday showed that the French economy posted a slower growth in the third quarter, thanks to stagnation in household spending due to high inflation, and the weak foreign demand. The INSEE reported that GDP grew only 0.2 percent from the second quarter.

Capital Economics economist Andrew Kenningham said France and Spain are set to go into recession in the next two quarters.

Quarterly national accounts data from Germany showed that the largest euro area economy unexpectedly expanded 0.3 percent on quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in the second quarter. GDP was forecast to shrink -0.2 percent.

The flash inflation data from INE showed that Spain consumer price inflation slowed to 7.3 percent in October from 8.9 percent in September. The rate was forecast to ease moderately to 8.0 percent. At the same time, underlying inflation held steady at 6.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Swiss Re Posts Q3 Loss, Confirms Mid-term View; Stock Down
Shares of Swiss Re AG were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland after the reinsurer reported Friday a net loss in its third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The results were hurt mainly by weakness in Property & Casualty Reinsurance or P&C Re segment. Going ahead, the company still expects it is unlikely to reach its Group ROE target of 10 percent in 2022.
Twitter CEO Parag, CFO Segal Fired By 'Chief Twit' Musk: Reports
After taking over Twitter Inc. (TWTR), billionaire investor Elon Musk reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal to have full control of the microblogging and social networking service. Along with CEO and CFO, two other executives namely Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, and Sean...
Lone Star Bakery Recalls Beef Shepherd's Pie Products
Lone Star Bakery, Inc. is recalling around 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically copper wire pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap