World Markets Wait For The U.S. Election Results

Uncertainty around results of the mid-term elections in the U.S, mixed earnings updates from the corporate world and anxiety surrounding the U.S. CPI readings shaped market sentiment on Wednesday. The crypto market cap meanwhile fell below $900 billion amidst the collapse of the FTX token's prices.

Asian stocks finished mostly lower. European benchmarks too traded largely lower. Wall Street futures imply losses on opening.

Dollar strengthened, lifting the Dollar Index mildly higher. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices dropped amidst data that showed an increase in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold weakened with the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies dropped heavily.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,970.90, down 0.57%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,808.30, down 0.52%

Germany's DAX at 13,579.00, down 0.80%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,278.60, down 0.38%

France's CAC 40 at 6,409.03, down 0.50%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,713.15, down 0.70%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,716.04, down 0.56%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,999.30, up 0.58%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,048.17, down 0.53%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,358.52, down 1.20%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0048, down 0.24%

GBPUSD at 1.1435, down 0.88%

USDJPY at 145.78, up 0.08%

AUDUSD at 0.6469, down 0.52%

USDCAD at 1.3461, up 0.26%

Dollar Index at 109.99, up 0.32%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.147%, up 0.46%

Germany at 2.261%, down 0.40%

France at 2.778%, down 0.43%

U.K. at 3.6025%, up 1.65%

Japan at 0.246%, down 1.60%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $88.39, down 0.58%

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $94.92, down 0.46%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,708.75, down 0.42%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $17,765.66, down 10.18%

Ethereum at $1,210.09, down 18.66%

BNB at $293.38, down 11.29%

XRP at $0.3677, down 16.28%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3527, down 8.68%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News