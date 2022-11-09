Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share Rolling Stones Cover From Tribute Album

Brothers Osborne and The War And Treaty recently shared a cover of Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" from the tribute album Stoned Cold Country.

Stoned Cold Country is an upcoming 60th anniversary tribute album to the Rolling Stones, featuring some of country music's biggest stars, including Little Big Town, Eric Church, Maren Morris, outlaw country legend Steve Earle and many others. It will be released in 2023 via BMG.

Brothers Osborne and The War And Treaty give a country spin to "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)", which was originally released in July 1974 as the lead single of the band's October 1974 album It's Only Rock 'N' Roll.

"We couldn't be more honored to take part in such a unique tribute to, not only one of music's most influential trailblazers, but one of our favorite bands of all time," said John and TJ Osborne. "And to top it off, we get to enjoy the spoils with two of our favorite people and fellow Marylanders, The War And Treaty. We adore them both."

"It is such an honor to be part of a tribute to one of our favorite bands of all time and to share this moment with Brothers Osborne makes it that much more special," adds Michael Trotter Jr. of The War And Treaty. "We cannot wait to share the stage with them next week at the CMA Awards, and we are looking forward to hearing what fans think of our take on the song."

Stoned Cold Country Track list:

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" -- Ashley McBryde

"Honky Tonk Women" -- Brooks & Dunn

"Dead Flowers -- Maren Morris

"It's Only Rock N' Roll (But I Like It)" -- Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty

"Miss You" -- Jimmie Allen

"Tumbling Dice" -- Elle King

"Can't You Hear Me Knocking" -- Marcus King

"Wild Horses" -- Little Big Town

"Paint It Black" -- Zac Brown Band

"You Can't Always Get What You Want" -- Lainey Wilson

"Sympathy for the Devil" -- Elvie Shane

"Angie" -- Steve Earle

"Gimme Shelter" -- Eric Church

"Shine a Light" -- Koe Wetzel

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News