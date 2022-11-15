UFO To Release Remastered Deluxe Edition Of 'No Heavy Petting'

Hard rock legends UFO will release a remastered Deluxe Edition of their 1975 album No Heavy Petting on January 20, 2023. The album will be available on 2CD and 3LP 180g Clear Vinyl.

Originally released in 1975, No Heavy Petting is UFO's fifth studio album and the last to be produced by Ten Years After's Leo Lyons. The album includes a number of tracks that were to become staples of their live set for many years, including "Natural Thing" and "I'm A Loser."

The newly remastered 2CD digipak with an O card deluxe version includes 5 bonus tracks, a poster booklet, and features the Roundhouse 1976 live set. The clear vinyl 3LP gatefold deluxe version includes the Roundhouse 1976 live set previously unavailable on vinyl.

The remastered Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order at https://ufo.tmstor.es/

Tracklisting:

2CD

DISC ONE

1. Natural Thing

2. I'm A Loser

3. Can You Roll Her

4. Belladonna

5. Reasons Love

6. Highway Lady

7. On With The Action

8. A Fool In Love

9. Martian Landscape

10. All Or Nothing (Bonus Track)

11. French Kisses (Bonus Track)

12. Have You Seen Me Lately Joan? (Bonus Track)

13. Tonight Tonight (Bonus Track)

14. All The Strings (Bonus Track)

15. Have You Seen Me Lately Joan? (Acoustic) - (Bonus Track) previously unreleased

DISC TWO

1. Can You Roll Her - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

2. Doctor Doctor - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

3. Oh My - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

4. Out In The Street - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

5. Highway Lady - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

6. I'm A Loser - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

7. Let It Roll - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

8. This Kid's - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

9. Shoot Shoot - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

10. Rock Bottom - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

11. C'mon Everybody - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

12. Boogie For George - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

3LP

SIDE ONE

1. Natural Thing

2. I'm A Loser

3. Can You Roll Her

4. Belladonna

5. Reasons Love

SIDE TWO

1. Highway Lady

2. On With The Action

3. A Fool In Love

4. Martian Landscape

SIDE THREE

1. Can You Roll Her - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

2. Doctor Doctor - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

3. Oh My - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

4. Out In The Street - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

SIDE FOUR

5. Highway Lady - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

6. I'm A Loser - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

7. Let It Roll - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

SIDE FIVE

1. This Kid's - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

2. Shoot Shoot - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

3. Rock Bottom - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

SIDE SIX

1. C'mon Everybody - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

2. Boogie For George - Live At The Roundhouse, London 1976

14-11-22

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News