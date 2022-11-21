Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

Durable Goods, New Home Sales as well as the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting will be of special attention this week.

Global nations are alert again as China has reported the death of three people due to COVID-19 after a gap of six months.

About 200 countries have agreed after the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries and to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 76.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 93.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 199.37 points or 0.6 percent to end the day at 33,745.69, and the S&P 500 rose 18.78 points or 0.5 percent to 3,965.34. The Nasdaq closed up just 1.10 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 11,146.06.

On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 0.10.

The two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.39 percent to 3,085.04. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.87 percent to 17,655.91.

Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average edged up 0.16 percent to 27,944.79 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.28 percent at 1,972.57.

Australian ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 reversed early gains to finish 0.17 percent lower at 7,139.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.27 percent lower at 7,335.10.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 7.29 points or 0.11 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 77.16 points or 0.53 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 0.35 points or 0.00 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 1.57 points or 0.01 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.50 percent.

