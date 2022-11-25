Elvis Costello & The Imposters Release 'A Boy Named If' Companion Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released a new album, The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic). It comes as a companion to January's widely-acclaimed album The Boy Named If, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

This new album features live-in-the studio renditions of TBNI songs, a version of Costello's "Every Day I Write the Book", numbers by the Rolling Stones, Nick Lowe, the Byrds and Paul McCartney and a brand new remix by the Japanese female rap duo, chelmico.

The album was recorded live-in-the-studio during tour rehearsals at Memphis Magnetic Recording in October 2021 and May 2022.

"The album captures some of our favorite songs while negotiating with any tricky angles in our new tunes," Elvis Costello says.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters recently released the first song from the album, a new remix of "Magnificent Hurt" by chelmico.

"Can't believe we did a collab with Elvis Costello & The Imposters!! Who knew this could happen in real life!? When we were talking on a Zoom call, Elvis said we can do whatever we want so we just did! Please enjoy our interpretation of the world of Magnificent Hurt. The beats by ryo takahashi is just a perfection! We're all HAPPY that Elvis is happy with the track," chelmico says.

The album is being released via EMI, with Capitol Records as the release partner in the U.S..

The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic) track listing:

Magnificent Hurt (Costello)

Truth Drug (Nick Lowe)

Penelope Halfpenny (Costello)

So You Want To Be A Rock & Roll Star (McGuinn/Hillman)

What If I Can't Give You Anything But Love? (Costello)

The Boy Named If (Costello)

Let Me Roll It (Paul McCartney/Linda McCartney)

Every Day I Write The Book (Costello)

Out Of Time (Jagger/Richards)

Here, There and Everywhere (McCartney)

Magnificent Hurt remix (Costello/chelmico)

(Photo: Mark Seliger)

