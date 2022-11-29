Snapshot Of World Markets

Relief at the abatement in Covid protests in China as well as comments from key central bank officials dominated investor sentiment across . ECB top official's comments that inflation had not likely peaked unnerved sentiment ahead of the release of the inflation numbers from Germany on Tuesday and from France on Wednesday.

Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a positive note. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Wall Street futures have edged up.

Dollar Index weakened from the previous day's levels. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices staged a rebound amidst strong hopes of China's Covid pivot. Gold gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,876.10, up 0.08%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,974.60, up 0.27%

Germany's DAX at 14,329.65, down 0.37%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,504.50, up 0.41%

France's CAC 40 at 6,653.58, down 0.17%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,927.35, down 0.21%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,027.84, down 0.48%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,253.30, up 0.33%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,149.75, up 2.31%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,204.68, up 5.24%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0374, up 0.36%

GBPUSD at 1.2026, up 0.56%

USDJPY at 138.20, down 0.54%

AUDUSD at 0.6728, up 1.20%

USDCAD at 1.3435, down 0.46%

Dollar Index at 106.26, down 0.39%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.655%, down 1.26%

Germany at 1.90%, down 4.67%

France at 2.536%, down 3.21%

U.K. at 3.1050%, down 0.48%

Japan at 0.246%, down 1.99%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $85.87, up 2.36%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $78.95, up 2.21%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,756.50, up 0.93%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,507.06, up 1.64%

Ethereum at $1,215.03, up 3.43%

BNB at $304.09, up 2.70%

XRP at $0.3921, up 2.26%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.1031, up 7.34%

