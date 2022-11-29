Cryptos Gain Amidst Fresh FTX Fallout

Cryptocurrencies rallied more than 2 percent overnight even as the FTX contagion claimed fresh victims in the crypto space. BlockFi, which had halted withdrawals soon after the FTX implosion filed for bankruptcy protection. China's Covid related unrest too had little impact as market cap increased to $837 billion, from $819xx billion a day earlier.

BlockFi Inc. and eight of its affiliates on Monday commenced voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

California-based Bitfront cryptocurrency also announced that it was shutting down operations in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token . It however clarified that the closure was unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.

Meanwhile, updates on the FTX fiasco reveal that FTX reportedly used sister concern Alameda's bank accounts to process customer funds. The FTX group is also resuming payment to vendors and service providers in the ordinary course for all goods and services provided after the Chapter 11 filing date.

Market leader Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $16,453.05, having gained 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum gained more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $1,211.23.

4th ranked BNB(BNB), the native crypto of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange gained 1.80 percent overnight amidst efforts by Binance and other crypto market players to accumulate an industry fund aimed at supporting worthwhile projects impacted by the liquidity crisis post the FTX fiasco.

7th ranked XRP(XRP) gained 3 percent overnight whereas 9th ranked Cardano (ADA) and 10th ranked Polygon (MATIC) both gained more than 1 percent.

8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 7 percent overnight and 31 percent in the past week. The top ranked meme-coin's rally comes amidst fresh hopes of being selected for payment support on Twitter.

38th ranked Huobi Token (HT) surged 12 percent. The rally comes amidst announcement that Huobi would launch the world's first national token DMC (Dominica Coin) under the authorization of the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Huobi would also be providing Dominica DID status to every registered user.

69th ranked Fantom (FTM) rallied 8.3 percent in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency of Fantom, an open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps gained after Andre Cronje revealed that the crypto company was cash flow positive. The famed founder also attributed the company's current position to DeFi.

The Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank has announced the launch of the first pilot for retail digital Rupee on December 01, 2022. The pilot would cover select locations in closed user group comprising participating customers and merchants. The retail digital rupee would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender.

For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News