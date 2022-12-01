Shania Twain Adds 2023 'Queen Of Me' Tour Dates

Grammy award-winning music icon Shania Twain has added five new dates to her highly anticipated 2023 "Queen of Me" Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates within North America and Europe next year.

The "Queen of Me" Tour kicks off on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, and makes stops in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 29 at Leeds Arena in Leeds, U.K.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

Twain is set to release her sixth original full-length album and the first record since 2017, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. The record will mark the official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville.

Shania Twain "Queen Of Me" Tour Dates

28 April - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena ^

29 April - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

02 May - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

03 May - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

05 May - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

06 May - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

09 May - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

10 May - Calgary, AB - - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

12 May - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre ^

14 May - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre ^

16 May - Madison, WI - Kohl Center #

17 May - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

19 May - Lincoln, NE - - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

21 May - Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

24 May - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

26 May - Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

28 May - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

30 May - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

31 May - Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

03 June - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center +

04 June - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

07 June - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park +>

09 June - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

12 June - Halifax, NS - - Scotiabank Centre ~

14 June - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ~

15 June - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ~ (NEW DATE)

17 June - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre ~

18 June - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~

20 June - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre ^

21 June - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens ^

23 June - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

24 June - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

27 June - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &

28 June - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion &

30 June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

01 July - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

03 July - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts & (NEW DATE)

06 July - Ottawa, ON - - Ottawa Bluesfest

08 July - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

09 July - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

11 July - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +

13 July - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake +

15 July - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +

19 July - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center =

21 July - Dallas, TX - - Dos Equis Pavilion =

22 July - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

24 July - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center = (NEW DATE)

14 September - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (NEW DATE)

16 September - London, UK - The O2

19 September - Dublin, IRE - - 3Arena

22 September - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

25 September - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

26 September - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

28 September - Leeds, UK - - First Direct Arena Arena (NEW DATE)

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

(Photo: Louie Banks)

