World Cup 22: Portugal Take On Switzerland, Morocco Meet Spain

The stage is set for two top class matches in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 Tuesday as Portugal take on Switzerland and Morocco meet Spain.

The winners of these games will be the rivals in the quarter final stage.

Morocco topped Group F with one of the best group stage campaigns at this World Cup by holding 2018 runners-up Croatia to a 0-0 draw, shocking European power house Belgium 2-0, and trouncing Canada 2-1.

Coach Walid Regragui's team struck an effective balance between attack and defence, with key men Sofyan Amrabat, Youssef En-Nesyri, Nayef Aguerd, and Achraf Hakimi in outstanding form.

Spain opened their campaign with a 7-0 hammering of Costa Rica, then were held back to 1-1 draw by Germany, and faced a 2-1 upset by Japan before progressing as group runners-up.

Pedri and Gavi, the young midfielder pair from Barcelona, and forward Dani Olmo were among the standout Spanish group-stage performers, while Alvaro Morata scored three goals in three games and remains a strong contender in the Golden Boot race.

The match begins at 6 PM local time (10 AM ET) at Qatar's Education City Stadium. It can be watched in the U.S. in English on Fox, FS1 and FS2 channels and in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

Streaming is available on fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

Football fans can follow all the action on the live blog on FIFA+ (https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/live-blog)

Portugal and Switzerland take to the pitch at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday for the last match of the Round of 16.

The match pits Portugal's mixture of youth and experience against a mature Swiss generation.

Portugal are chasing to win the coveted Trophy for the first time in what would be likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo, now 37.

Portugal began their campaign with doubts in attack, but the forward line has performed well. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao have both scored.

For Switzerland, the high-profile duo of Xhaka and Shaqiri have had plenty of back-up during the campaign, particularly from forward Embolo. Doubts surround the participation of goalkeeper Sommer, who did not play against Serbia owing to illness.

The match begins at 10 PM local time (2 PM ET).

In the matches held on Monday, Croatia beat Japan in penalty shoot out while Brazil whitewashed South Korea 4-1 with a stellar performance to advance to the Quarter Finals.

