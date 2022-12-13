logo
Breaking News
  

German Economic Confidence Recovers On Lower Inflation Expectations

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
germanyeconomic oct16 13dec22 lt

German economic sentiment strengthened in December to its best level in 10 months amid hopes of falling inflation and a temporary easing in the energy markets, a monthly survey conducted by the Mannheim-based research institute ZEW revealed on Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose sharply to -23.3 in December from -36.7 in November. The reading was also much better than economists' forecast of -26.4.

Further, this was the third successive monthly rise in the ZEW index for the German economy that took the headline score to its highest level since the start of the war in Ukraine. Although the reading remained negative, it was the highest since February 2022.

Recent economic data suggested that the German industrial sector is showing resilience and that may help the biggest euro area economy to escape a recession at least in the fourth quarter of this year.

The assessment of the current economic situation in Germany improved in the current ZEW survey. The corresponding index increased 3.1 points to 61.4 in December. The expected reading was -57.

"A large majority of the financial market experts expect the inflation rate to fall in the coming months," ZEW President Achim Wambach said.

"Together with the temporary easing on the energy markets, this is leading to a clear improvement in the economic outlook."

Financial market experts' expectations on the eurozone's economic development increased in December and the relevant index rose by 15.1 to -23.0.

The situation indicator also recorded an improvement, climbing 7.7 points to -57.4 points.

Inflation expectations for the Eurozone declined significantly in December, as the respective index fell by 27.1 points to -79.3 points.

The European Central Bank opted for 75 basis points hikes at each of the previous two policy sessions as inflation remained at or close to record high levels.

The central bank for the single currency bloc is set announce its next move on Thursday when the Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Elon Musk 'baaaack' With Twitter Blue Subscription Service
Elon Musk's Twitter has relaunched its paid premium subscription service 'Twitter Blue,' after holding a while for updating and verification of fake accounts. New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are currently available on the web only in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., with plans to expand. Twitter said it is piloting a new service called Twitter Blue for Business.
Tesla Most Fuel Efficient In 2021; Stellantis And GM Ranked Worst: EPA
Tesla Inc. recorded lowest carbon emissions and highest real-world fuel efficiency among large manufacturers for model year 2021, while Stellantis was the worst, followed by General Motors and Ford, according to a report released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA. The agency's annual Automotive Trends Report shows that model year 2021 vehicle fuel economy remained at a record high
Elon Musk's Twitter To Relaunch Subscription Service Twitter Blue On Monday
Elon Musk's Twitter will relaunch its subscription service "Twitter Blue" on Monday at a higher price for Apple users. The subscription will cost $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store. "we're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday - subscribe on web for $8/month or...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap