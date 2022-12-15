logo
Breaking News
  

Will China Meet 5.5% GDP Growth Target?

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
chinagdp1 jan17 15dec22 lt

Amid strict restrictions to contain the pandemic, China's retail sales logged a bigger-than-expected sharp fall in November and industrial production growth slowed markedly, reflecting disruptions to economic activity in many parts of the country and weak foreign demand, and raised concerns on the ability of Beijing to achieve its official growth target of around 5.5 percent for this year.

Retail sales plunged 5.9 percent from a year ago, much faster than the 0.5 percent decrease in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This was also bigger than economists' forecast of -3.7 percent.

At the same time, industrial production registered a weaker growth of 2.2 percent in November. Output was forecast to climb 3.6 percent after a 5.0 percent gain.

In the January to November period, fixed asset investment advanced 5.3 percent after posting an annual increase of 5.8 percent in the January to October period.

The surveyed jobless rate rose to 5.7 percent in November from 5.5 percent in October.

Early evidence suggests that activity has remained subdued so far this month, despite the easing of COVID restrictions, Capital Economics' economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said.

"While the move away from zero-COVID lays the groundwork for an eventual recovery in activity down the line, the transition period will prove quite disruptive," the economist added.

The weaker performance of major economic indicators even at the end of the year underscores that Beijing will struggle to achieve its official growth target of around 5.5 percent. The economy had expanded only 3.9 percent in the third quarter.

The International Monetary Fund had projected China's economy to grow 3.2 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2023.

The People's Bank of China on Thursday added CNY 650 billion into the financial system through one-year medium-term lending facility at 2.75 percent. The bank also injected CNY 2 billion via seven-day reverse repos at a rate of 2.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Elon Musk Sells $3.6 Bln Worth Tesla Shares
Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla Inc., has sold another $3.6 billion worth stock in the luxury electric car maker, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Over a period of three days ended December 14, Musk sold 22 million shares in Tesla. Following the news, Tesla stock declined around 3 percent on Wednesday's regular trading.
Target's Newest Deals, Same-Day Services For Last-Minute Shopping
Discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) has announced its newest holiday deals, as well as fast, easy same-day services aiming to help last-minute holiday shoppers ahead of the Christmas holidays. The new last-minute deals are available on thousands of items for gifting and gathering across apparel, kitchen appliances, toys, video games, beauty and more.
Ford Ramps Up F-150 Lightning Production By Adding A Third Shift
Amid surging demand, Ford Motor Co. is boosting the production of electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck with the addition of a third production shift to its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. The automaker said it is now the No. 2 EV brand in the U.S. year-to-date with the success of Lightning.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap