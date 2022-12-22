NASA's InSight Mission Runs Out Of Energy After Collecting Scientific Mars Data

After more than four years of collecting unique scientific data on Mars, NASA's InSight mission has ended as its spacecraft stopped functioning.

Mission controllers at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California were unable to contact the lander after two consecutive attempts, leading them to conclude the spacecraft's solar-powered batteries have run out of energy - a state engineers refer to as "dead bus."

NASA had previously decided to declare the mission over if the lander missed two communication attempts. The U.S. space agency said it will continue to listen for a signal from the lander, just in case, but hearing from it at this point is considered unlikely. The last time InSight communicated with Earth was on December 15.

"I watched the launch and landing of this mission, and while saying goodbye to a spacecraft is always sad, the fascinating science InSight conducted is cause for celebration," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. "The seismic data alone from this Discovery Program mission offers tremendous insights not just into Mars but other rocky bodies, including Earth," he added.

Short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, InSight set out to study the deep interior of Mars four years ago. The mission to investigate processes that shaped the rocky planets of the inner solar system landed in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars on November 26, 2018. The lander data has yielded details about Mars' interior layers, the surprisingly strong remnants beneath the surface of its extinct magnetic dynamo, weather on this part of Mars, and lots of quake activity.

Its highly sensitive seismometer, along with daily monitoring performed by the French space agency Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and the Marsquake Service managed by ETH Zurich, detected 1,319 marsquakes. It included quakes caused by meteoroid impacts, the largest of which unearthed boulder-size chunks of ice late last year.

Such impacts help scientists determine the age of the planet's surface, and data from the seismometer provides scientists a way to study the planet's crust, mantle, and core.

