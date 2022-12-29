UN Selects World's Best Villages For Tourism

The United Nations agency focusing on responsible tourism has published its annual list of "best" rural villages around the world.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) named 32 destinations as "Best Tourism Villages 2022."

Different from the usual lists of the world's best tourist destinations, UNWTO recognizes rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community-based values and products.

The 32 new rural spots are located in 18 countries across the continents of Asia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.

The destinations are listed in alphabetical order by country with no ranking.

The Best Tourism Villages for the 2022 edition were shortlisted from 136 villages put forward for consideration by 57 UNWTO Member States.

The villages were evaluated by an independent Advisory Board based on a set of criteria covering nine areas: Cultural and Natural Resources, Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources, Economic Sustainability, Social Sustainability, Environmental Sustainability, Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration, Governance and Prioritization of Tourism, Infrastructure and Connectivity, and Health, Safety, and Security.

All the three villages that Spain submitted for consideration - Rupit, Alquézar, and Guadalupe - were qualified.

Here is the complete list of Best Tourism Villages 2022:

Zell am See, Austria

Wagrain, Austria

Puqueldón, Chile

Dazhai, China

Jingzhu, China

Choachí, Colombia

Aguarico, Ecuador

Angochagua, Ecuador

Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia

Mestia, Georgia

Kfar Kama, Israel

Sauris-Zahre, Italy

Isola del Giglio, Italy

Umm Qais, Jordan

Creel, Mexico

El Fuerte, Mexico

Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco

Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco

Lamas, Peru

Raqchi, Peru

Castelo Novo, Portugal

Pyeongsa-ri, South Korea

Rasinari, Romania

AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia

Bohinj, Slovenia

Rupit, Spain

Alquézar, Spain

Guadalupe, Spain

Murten, Switzerland

Andermatt, Switzerland

Birgi, Türkiye

Thai Hai, Vietnam

A further 20 villages will enter the Upgrade Programme. All 52 villages will also become part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Global Network.

